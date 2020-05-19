Volkswagen ABT eTransporter 6.1 turns the VW Transporter ELECTRIC

Volkswagen reveal their forts electric van in the UK, the ABT eTransporter 6.1, with an 82-mile range, one-tonne load capacity and prices starting at £42,000.

As good a way as any to cut emissions in cities like London is to get white van man in to electric vans, and make the ‘Last Mile’ deliveries zero emission at the point of use.

We already have the Nissan E-NV200 doing exactly that, and the electric Ford Transit is on its way too. But we now have another contender with the Volkswagen ABT eTransporter 6.1.

Volkswagen has turned to preferred tuner ABT to deliver their electric Transporter, but if that sounds like a recipe for a lively electric van with a good turn of speed and handling, you couldn’t be further from the truth.

In fact, the eTransporter comes with a very modest 110bhp, powered by a 37.3kWh lithium-ion battery, and a range of 87 miles. But its load space isn’t compromised by the electric gubbins – it’s 6.7 cubic metres – and the load capacity is 1000kg. It’ll take 17.4 seconds to get to 62mph, which we assume is without anything in the back, and is fitted with a DSG ‘box.

But despite the paucity of power, you only get to use 75 per cent of the eTransporter’s power under normal circumstances, and only if you floor the throttle will you get access to all of it, but if you do that, and need to recharge (which you will if you do), then 50kW charging will top you back up to 80 per cent in 45 minutes.

If all that sounds like it will fit your needs, despite the paucity of power and range, there is a sting in the tail – it costs from £42k. And that’s plus VAT.