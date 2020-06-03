Volkswagen Arteon facelift TEASED – and there’s an Arteon Shooting Brake and Arteon R too

The Volkswagen Arteon is getting a facelift, and as VW tease its arrival they reveal there will be a new Arteon Shooting Brake and Arteon R models too.

It’s three years since the Volkswagen Arteon went on sale in the UK as VW delivered a car which seemed more Audi than VW. And now it’s about to get a facelift. And more.

Volkswagen has released its first teaser image (above) for the new Arteon, and it gives us our first look at the Arteon Shooting Brake, a low and sleek estate not too far removed from Porsche’s Panamera Sport Turismo in concept.

But it’s not just a VW take on the Panamera the Arteon is set to offer, but a performance Arteon R too, a sort of VW take on the Audi RS6, something we flagged up as planned back in 2017.

But it does look like VW aren’t going full-out on the Arteon R, and will be delivering a car with a 300bhp four-pot rather than the 400bhp 3.0 litre we predicted would grace the Arteon R. But it does look like the Arteon R will come in both Hatch and Shooting Brake guises, which is very appealing.

Away from the headline Shooting Brake and R, expect the usual facelift fodder for the Arteon with new lights, new bumpers, new alloys and new colours – and a smattering of additional tech – and probably hybrid and PHEV powertrrain options too.

Volkswagen plan to unveil the new Arteon – and the Arteon Shooting Brake and Arteon R – on 24 June.