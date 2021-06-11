Volkswagen Caravelle makes way for the NEW Volkswagen Multivan

The new Volkswagen Multivan arrives to replace VW’s Caravelle, complete with a new look, new MBQ underpinnings, and hybrid options too.

No, this new Volkswagen Minivan isn’t the new electric ID Buzz, but it is an all-new replacement for VW’s Caravelle – and perhaps a Touran and Sharan alternative – and it’s moved on a lot.

Key to the new Minivan is the use of VW’s MQB platform, replacing the previous Transporter underpinnings, which brings with it significant technological strides including hybrid power options.

The hybrid option for the Multivan pairs a 148bhp 1.4-litre petrol engine with an electric motor at the front, good for 114bhp and a usable 215bhp total output, mated to a six-speed DSG ‘box, and good for around 30 miles of EV range.

Other engine options for the Multivan include 1.5 and 2.0-litre petrol engines, and a diesel option to follow, all mated to an eight-speed auto.

The Multivan grows too from the Caravelle – it’s 1941mm wide, 4973mm long and 1903mm high – and is, promises VW, more spacious and practical as a result thanks in no small part to a new modular seating system, multi-function table, and removal of the centre console.

Exterior looks are VW-familiar and, if you look hard, you can probably see influences from most of what VW produces – now and in the past – as well as a traditional two-tone paint option.

For the driver, the Multivan is more car-like with 10.25″ digital instruments and 10″ infotainment, with stuff like Road Sign recognition and AEB standard and options such as HUD and wireless phone charging.

No prices for the new VW Multivan yet, but they’re likely to start the wrong side of £50k.