Volkswagen GOBBLING up new customers with the electric VW ID.3

After a year on sale, WV’s first proper electric car, the ID.3, is turning on buyers new to VW, with half of all sales to new to the brand customers.

It’s just over a year since the Volkswagen ID.3 went on sale as VW staked out its intention to turn from a purveyor of dirty diesels to a fluffy green, planet-saving friend of Greta. And, despite a few hitches along the way with software, it’s all gone quite well.

Bearing in mind that the ID.3 isn’t a global car – unlike the ID.4 – sales of 144,000 up to the end of September 2021 in Europe are impressive from a standing start, and of those, around 50 per cent are new to the VW brand, a ‘conversion’ rate 50 per cent higher than other VW models.

Klaus Zellmer, VW’s marketing boss, said:

The car is an absolute hit. It appeals to customers and has shot from zero to take top positions among new registrations in a large number of countries. The ID.3 has tapped into an above-average number of new buyer groups for Volkswagen. Some 70,000 new customers are strong proof that we are exactly on the right track with this vehicle and our electric mobility strategy.

Other interesting titbits on the ID.3 include it being the top-selling EV in the UK in August, 1,200 being built on the production lines at Zwickau and Dresden every day – with three shifts to keep up in Zwickau – and 80 per cent of German customers declaring their ID.3 is the most used car in their household.