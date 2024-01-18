Volkswagen goes all ‘Boaty McBoatface’ with the new VW T-Cross

Volkswagen revealed the updated VW T-Cross last month, and now it’s courting a bit of PR with a new name for its vibrant yellow paint job.

There’s no doubt VW’s plethora of SUV offerings have boosted sales, although it often seems there are more SUV niches at VW than anywhere else.

Just last month, VW arrived with a range of updates for a couple of their SUVs, including the little T-Cross, which weren’t major but helped keep the T-Cross up with the competition.

The updates VW wrought on the T-Cross were minor because, with 1.2 million already sold, VW wasn’t going to do anything too radical to alienate their customer base, with the biggest changes coming for what was a pretty poor interior.

This meant a new digital driver display and 8.0″ infotainment (9.2″ on posher models), new soft-touch plastics and a leather steering wheel, with exterior changes just the usual facelift fodder of tweaked lights, bumpers and wheels, and some new colour options.

Those new colour options included Clear blue metallic, Kings red metallic and a crisp, sporty yellow, but VW has decided that, for a bit of additional PR, they’d let UK buyers pick a new name for the yellow hue. Brave.

Unsurprisingly, bearing in mind the ‘Boaty McBoatface’ nonsense back in 2016, the great British public responded to the poll to name the new yellow hue ‘Rubber Ducky Yellow.

Oliver Lowe, T-Cross Product Manager at Volkswagen UK, said:

Some might say putting a paint name to public vote is a quackers idea. But we were confident people wouldn’t get in a flap while trying to decide on a new name, and we think Rubber Ducky yellow was a really eggs-cellent choice.

So, VW UK has a sense of humour, and yes, you can now order your new Volkswagen T-Cross in the UK in Rubber Ducky Yellow.