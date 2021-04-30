Volkswagen Golf eHybrid arrives as a CHEAPER take on the plug-in Golf GTE

The Volkswagen eGolf arrives as a new plug-in hybrid Golf, with less power than the Golf GTE PHEV and prices starting at £32,995.

Ever since the Golf Mk8 arrived, VW has been busy rolling out different versions, including the regular ‘Performance’ Golfs – GTE, GTI and GTD.

But unlike the GTI and GTD which have cheaper, non-performance, versions sitting below in the range, the GTE is the only plug-in hybrid Golf on offer. Or at least it was until now.

Now, VW launches a new PHEV Golf – the new Golf eHybrid – which comes with a de-tuned version of the PHEV powertrain in the GTE, and lower prices.

The Golf eHybrid gets a 201bhp version of the GTE’s powertrain, using a 1.4 litre petrol engine and electric motor with power sent to the front wheels through a six-speed auto ‘box, enough for the 0-62mph sprint in 7.4 seconds, EV range of up to 44 miles and the usual barmy official economy rated at 235mpg and commensurate emissions of 21g/km. Both of which are pure fantasy.

The Golf eHybrid comes in VW’s Style trim, which includes 16″ alloys, LED lights front and back, 10.25″ digital instruments, 8″ infotainment, Climate, ambient lighting and wireless phone charging.

The Golf eHybrid is now on sale from £32,995.