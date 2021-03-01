Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 CELEBRATES 45 years of Golf GTI

Volkswagen celebrates the 45th anniversary of the first Golf GTI with the titivated Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45.

Every five years, Volkswagen rolls out a ‘celebration’ Golf GTI to celebrate the GTI’s arrival in 1976, like the Golf GTI Clubsport Edition 40, Golf GTI Edition 35 and on backwards to 1996.

So with a new Volkswagen Golf arriving last year, and the new Golf GTI Clubsport on sale in the UK in December, it’s time for the next ‘five year special’ – say hello to the new Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45.

The Golf GTI Clubsport 45 is based on the regular Clubsport, so rather than the regular GTI’s 242bhp it comes with a more fulsome 296bhp (although it’s still FWD), seven-speed DSG ‘box as standard, a tweaked suspension setup and bigger brakes.

For the Clubsport 45, VW has, according to VW, “more individual customisation than ever before”, including black roof and roof spoiler (to evoke the original GTI), standard Race Package – which includes 19″ alloys, red pinstriping, sports exhaust and no limiter – and IQ.Light LED Matric Headlights with red trim strip.

Of course, there’s also ’45’ badging – on the side sill panel, boot and steering wheel – and ‘GTI’ lettering on the backrests of the front seats.

The Golf GTI Clubsport 45 is available on ‘presales’ from today, and although VW hasn’t revealed UK pricing you can expect it to cost around £40k, a third up on the last anniversary special GTI in 2016.