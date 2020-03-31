Volkswagen Golf GTI UPGRADE from Mountune delivers 380bhp – which seems overkill

The Volkswagen Golf GTI – the Mk7/7.5 version – can be upgraded by Mountune to deliver 380bhp, improving the 0-62mph by around 1.0 second or so for £2,099.

The VW Golf GTI has been the hot hatch of choice for as long as there have been hot hatches, not because it’s the quickest or the loudest or the best looking, but because it’s the most rounded.

Arguably, when it comes to the Golf Mk7/7.5, that mantle has passed to the Golf R, but the Golf GTI is still hugely appealing although, as VW has demonstrated with the Golf GTI Performance, it can benefit from a bit of extra power.

Step forward Mountune, purveyors of all things Ford Performance for quite some time, and recently re-invented as VW tuners of note too.

They’ve announced an upgrade for the Golf GTI Mk7/7.5 – catchily dubbed mountune52 Golf GTI STAGE 2+ Power Upgrade – which goes a bit further than an electronic tweak or three – although it gets that too – with a new turbo borrowed from the Golf R thrown in to the £2,099 price.

The quite major tweak – which you can have done by Mountune in Brentwood or do yourself at home – ups power to 380bhp and 376lb/ft of torque from the GTI’s regular 242bhp and 273lb/ft, an increase of getting on for 70 per cent. Which is quite large.

And that quite large increase in power and torque does mean better performance when you want it (it can run as ‘stock’ with Mountune’s App as you choose), with the 0-60mph improving to 5.2 seconds. Although that’s only around a second quicker than the stock GTI, and slower than a stock Golf R.

But that’s what you get trying to shove nearly 400bhp through the front wheels.