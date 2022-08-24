Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years is quicker around the Nurburgring than…the VW Golf R

The Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years, a new range-topping Golf R for a limited time, is quicker around the Nurburgring than a standard Golf R.

Believe it or not (and whether you do or don’t is very much age-related) it’s 20 years since the first Golf R arrived in the guise of the Golf R32.

The latest Golf R is the R take on the Mk 8 Golf which arrived in 2020, and proved to be a bit of a disappointment. A bit like the whole Mk 8 Golf offerings. But VW is hoping to put things right with the imaginatively-named VW Golf R 20 Years. Although it’ll still have useless infotainment.

Still, a Golf R is about performance (well, sensible performance) and the R 20 (as we’ll call it for brevity) does offer a whole extra 13bhp and can get around the Nurburging some 4.0 seconds quicker than a regular Golf R,

But, to be fair, there’s a bit more than that going on, with the gearbox tweaked for more aggressive manual shifts, tweaked turbo for quicker responses and a bit of an engine blip on startup.

The R 20 also comes with the R-Performance Pack with torque vectoring rear diff, ‘Special’ and ‘Drift’ driving modes, roof spoiler, 19″ alloys, with bits of carbon fibre inside together with bits of blue R stuff.

The Nurburgring run is just an elaborate tease for a car not yet on sale which looks to be, almost, the car the Golf R should already be. It’s expected on sale soon but won’t arrive until 2023.