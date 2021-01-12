Volkswagen ID.3 helps VW’s electric car sales in 2020 to TREBLE

The electric Volkswagen ID.3 has helped Volkswagen to treble the number of electric cars sold in 2020, and increase sales of PHEVs too.

We all know Volkswagen is in the process of reinventing itself as a purveyor of fluffy green transport as it tries to move on from Dieselgate and keep on the right side of ever increasing restrictions on emissions.

So the news that, thanks in part to the arrival of the electric ID.3, VW has managed to all but treble (up 197%) EV sales in 2020 compared to 2019, must be encouraging news.

In fact when you add in plug-in hybrids to the equation VW managed to shift 212,000 electric cars in 2020 – up 158 per cent on 2019 – and, as a result, saw BEVs and PHEVs take a 12.4 per cent share of sales in Western Europe.

The most popular electric car, despite only starting sales in September, was the ID.3 with 56,500 deliveries (and 66,000 ordered) in 2020, followed by the now defunct e-Golf and the Passat GTE. VW’s Klaus Zellmer said:

We really hit the bullseye with the ID.3.Even though it was only introduced in the second half of the year, it ranked in the top of the sales charts in many countries almost right away.

It’s all good news for VW’s EV push, although to give it some context the BEV numbers of 134,000 pale in to almost insignificance compared to VW’s total sales in 2020 of 5,328,000 vehicles.

Still, it’s progress.