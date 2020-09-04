Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV interior REVEALED – and, surprise, it’s just like the VW ID.3

Volkswagen’s ID.4 electric SUV will be unveiled in the coming weeks, ahead of which VW reveal an interior which looks just like the ID.3.

Surprisingly, Volkswagen allowed Skoda to reveal the Enya iV ahead of the very similar VW ID.4, but VW aren’t going to be far behind with a reveal for the ID.4 very shortly, and it’ll be the ID.4 which arrives first with customers as it’s already gone in to production.

But despite the Enyaq iV’s arrival, and the fact we all know just what the ID.4 will look like, VW are playing out the tease arrival with the first look at the ID.4’s interior. Which looks very familiar.

In fact, and it’s not exactly the shock of the year, the interior of the ID.4 looks almost exactly the same as the interior of the VW ID.3.

Despite that, VW are keen you know the interior is as spacious as an SUV a size up, the seats are both sporty and comfortable, animal-free materials are available, the dash panel appears to ‘float’, there’s a big panoramic glass roof (if you pay for it), 30-spectrum background lighting, a light strip below the windscreen to accentuate information and lots of luggage space in the boot.

So now you know.