Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV officially revealed

The Volkswagen ID.4, VW’s second electric ID model, is revealed as an electric SUV with, initially, 204bhp and a range of 323 miles.

We’ve seen the VW ID.3 arrive as Volkswagen’s firts salvo in it quest to dominate the world with EVs, and we’ve seen the VW ID.4 inside already. But now VW joins Skoda in delivering an electric SUV to take on the world with the official debut of the Volkswagen ID.4.

The ID.4 looks familiar because we’ve already seen it, but now it’s officially arrived it’s clear VW want the ID.4 to look like a familiar VW compact SUV, and that’s just what we get.

It’s got as much room inside as a Tiguan, although it has more compact dimensions, and with a starting point expected to be under £40k when the main range arrives it could be a car that turns more buyers on to EVs.

That’s helped no end by a 77kWh battery powering a 204bhp electric motor at the back (4WD versions and bigger batteries will arrive later) for a decent, if not impressive, 0-62mph in 8.1 seconds, and a maximum range of 323 miles.

Inside it’a all pretty much the same as the ID.3, which means things are very simple and not really high-end, with cloth seats and a general ambience of function rather than style. Still, you’ll be able to tick boxes to make the ID.4 more appealing to live with.

To start with there will be just two ID.4 models available, with the 1st Edition getting 20″ alloys, heated seats, camera, climate, adaptive cruise and Sat Nav, and the 1st Edition Max with LED matrix headlights, 3D taillights, 21″ alloys, adaptive dampers, panoramic roof and HUD.

The ID.4 1st Edition costs around £45k in Germany and the 1st Max Plus around £55k. UK prices haven’t been revealed yet but we’ll update when they do. Expect the ID.4 to start arriving with UK dealers by the end of the year.