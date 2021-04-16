Volkswagen ID.4 GTX CONFIRMED as performance electric ID.4 – debuts April 28

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTS will debut on 28 April as VW add the performance GTX badge to its electric ID cars.

Back in December, we reported that a VW ID.4 GTX was is the way to deliver VW’s first performance EV and add a new badge to the list of VW performance badges which includes GTI and GTE.

Now VW confirm the arrival of the ID.4 GTX, which will be revealed on 28 April, and it looks set to get the same 302bhp, and four-wheel drive, as the Skoda Enyaq vRS. Just as we predicted back in December.

Although VW has yet to confirm details of the powertrain, they do say it will use only the rear electric motor under normal driving conditions, with the motor at the front only coming in to play if you accelerate hard or the car senses a loss of traction. Although you can also engage the front motor with a new ‘Traction’ driving mode.

All that adds up to performance of 0-62mph in a bit over 6.0 seconds, but with the same 77kWh battery as the ID.4 Pro Performance the official range will drop from 310 to 290 miles.

You can also expect the usual titivations from a VW performance model, with a more butch set of bumpers, bigger alloys, wider sills and an interior with sports seats and steering wheel as well as upgraded brakes and suspension.

VW’s Klaus Zellmer said:

The letters GT have long stood for driving pleasure. Now the X is building the bridge to the mobility of the future. Sustainability and sportiness are not mutually exclusive, but complement each other intelligently.

The VW ID.4 GTX will go on sale later in 2021.