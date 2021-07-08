Volkswagen ID.4 GTX electric ‘Performance’ SUV goes on sale in the UK – costs from £48,510

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, VW’s performance version of the electric ID.4 SUV, goes on sale in the UK with prices from £48,510.

It’s a couple of months since the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX was revealed as VW delivered its first electric performance GTX model. And now it’s going on sale in the UK with prices from £48,150.

Volkswagen is delivering two versions of the ID.4 GTX, and say the regular GTX focuses on performance whilst the more expensive GTX Max (from £55,540) comes with a raft of equipment.

Whichever of the two you choose, you will get the same dual-motor setup delivering 295bhp and part-time 4WD, good for 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds and a 77kWh battery good for an official range of 298 miles, with a sporty setup for improved handling with Vehicle Dynamics Manager and XDS electronic diff lock and Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) on the GTX Max.

Standard spec for the entry-level GTX includes 12″ infotainment, Augmented Reality HUD, Keyless, IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights and 3D LED taillights.

A variety of ‘Plus’ Packages are available for the GTTX including Design Package Plus – which adds stuff like Panoramic roof – and Sport Package Plus which adds the Dynamic Chassis Control adaptive damper system.

The ID.4 GTX Max adds in all the ‘Plus’ packages with sports seats, heated and massaging electric front seats, Climate, and a suite of safety nannies including Lane Assist, Emergency Assist, Side Assist and Area View Camera.

VW UK’s Francesca McGuinn said:

The ID.4 GTX Max now serves as the very pinnacle of the ID.4 range, combining the sustainability of the ID. family, the practicality and user-friendliness of the ID.4, the dynamism and performance of the new GTX lineage, and all the luxuries and conveniences that the model has to offer, in one comprehensive package. It’s another brilliant all-rounder in today’s Volkswagen line-up.