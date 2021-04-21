Volkswagen ID.4 is 2021 World Car of the year, beating the Honda e and Toyota Yaris

The electric Volkswagen ID.4 – VW’s first electric SUV i is the 2021 World Car of the Year, beating the Honda e and Toyota Yaris.

It’s World Car of the Year time again, but just as last year’s WCOTY was affected by Covid and moved to a YouTube reveal, the same has happened this year.

Last year’s award was a bit of an odd one, declaring the Kia Telluride 2020 WCOTY despite it not being available in many parts of the globe, and excluding the very impressive Porsche Taycan from the awards because it is too expensive.

This year’s final three for the WCOTY award are much less controversial, with the Honda e, Toyota Yaris and VW ID.4 vying for the gong, with the ID.4 coming out a clear winner, with the Honda e the runner-up and the Toyota Yaris taking the bronze.

It’s a nice boost for VW and their first electric ‘World’ car (the ID.3 isn’t sold in the US), and sees VW grabbing the WCOTY gong for the first time since 2013, the end of a run of four wins between 2009 and 2013 for a couple of Golfs, the UP! and the Polo.

Ralf Brandstätter, CEO Volkswagen Cars, said:

We are particularly pleased about our ID.4 being named “World Car of the Year”. Not only because it is one of the most important car awards in the world – but because the jury also honored a great idea and a great team. The first ID. Model for the key markets of Europe, China and the U.S. carries our electric offensive around the world. A convincing car, a great idea – and the “World Car of the Year” award? That goes well together for us!