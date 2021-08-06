Volkswagen ID.5 GTX – an ID.4 GTX Coupe – heading for public view in September

The Volkswagen ID.5 GTX – the ‘Coupe’ take on the electric ID.4 GTX – is heading for the Munich motor show as a ‘disguised production concept’.

We’ve already seen the arrival of the VW ID.4 GTX as a new ‘Performance’ take on the ID.4 SUV – and the arrival of a new performance badge in GTX as an electric version of GTI – and now it’s time for the next GTX iteration from VW – the Volkswagen ID.5 GTX.

We’ve already seen the ID.5 GTX in spy photos, and although VW is only delivering a “near-production concept in disguise” in the image above – and a public view of it at the Munich Motor Show in September – it clearly won’t be too long (but into 2022) before you can toddle off to your local VW dealer and stick down a deposit.

Under the skin of the ID.5 is the same MEB platform as the ID.3 and ID.4, and just like the ID.4 GTX that will mean the same AWD configuration too.

That means a dual electric motor setup with 295bhp and part-time AWD, good for 0-62mph in around 6.2 seconds, and a 77kWh battery providing a range of 298 miles, with a ‘sporty’ setup for improved handling with Vehicle Dynamics Manager, XDS electronic diff lock and DCC in the mix.

Of course, the big difference is the sloping ‘Coupe’ roofline, which tapers down to an integrated spoiler, with horizontal lines at the back, and a light strip, accentuating width.

With the ID.4 GTX priced from £48.5k, you can doubtless expect the ID.5 GTX to start the wrong side of £50k when it arrives next year.