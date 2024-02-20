Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer (Estate) REVEALED – an alternative to the electric BMW i5 Touring?

The Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer (Estate) is revealed as the load-lugging take on VW’s ID.7, aiming the electric BMW i5 Touring.

It’s only three months since the Volkswagen ID.7 went on sale as the latest electric offering from VW, and now the ID.7 Estate is here to increase the offerings and add a dose of practicality too.

For some reason, VW has decided the ID.7 Esatet will come with a ‘Tourer’ badge rather than VW’s usual simple ‘Estate’ tag, but perhaps it will make people consider it alongside the similar, but more expensive, BMW i5 Touring?

The ID.7 Tourer is identical to the regular ID.7, at least under the skin, in the cabin and at the front end, but with an elegant shed bolted on the back for additional load-lugging, bringing with it 605 litres of space with the seats up and 1714 litres with seats down, marginally more than the BMW i5.

As well as the 77kWh battery pack on the regular ID.7, the ID.7 Tourer will offer an 86kWh battery option promising range of up to 427 miles and 200kW charging, and comes with a single motor at the back good for 282bhp.

VW’s Imelda Labbé said:

The new ID.7 Tourer is a perfect estate model, especially for families and long-distance drivers. With plenty of space and a high level of comfort, it impresses fully electrically with long ranges!” The ID.7 Tourer will be produced together with the ID.7 fastback saloon and the ID.4 SUV at the electric mobility plant in Emden, Germany.

Orders for the new VW ID.7 Tourer will open in a few months with prices likely to start around £55k, £15k less than the BMW i5 Touring.