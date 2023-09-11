Volkswagen ID.X Performance is a 550bhp EV Concept based on the ID.7

Volkswagen has revealed the ID.X Performance Concept at the ID. Treffen Meet, based on the new ID.7 and pointing towards a future performance model.

Volkswagen’s mission to re-invent itself as a maker of fluffy green EVs has not exactly been an overwhelming success, with bland designs, quality issues, glitchy software and nothing you’d reasonably call a performance model.

But VW is still learning on the job and we’ve seen recent improvements in quality and software and the promise of performance to come, with news there are electric GTI models on the way.

Now, VW is turning to another ‘Performance’ EV Concept to bolster the appeal of their EVs, with the Volkswagen ID.X Performance revealed at the ID. Treffen Meet (think Worthersee for EVs).

Based on the new ID.7 Platform, the ID.X comes with an electric motor at each end for all-wheel drive and 550bhp, Vehicle Dynamics Manager, carbon splitter, rear diffuser, 60mm lower suspension, 20″ gold alloys, stiffer springs and a big old back wing. Oh, and carbon seats and splashes of red.

Maria Soni Reissfelder, Head of ID Sales, said:

Andreas Reckewerth and his team of engineers have maximised the potential of the MEB in this vehicle, combining sporty performance with the elegant lines of a limousine.

Assuming VW is going to build an ID.7 GTX, much of what’s on offer here probably won’t make production, and power in any GTX is likely to be much less.

Which is a bit of a shame.