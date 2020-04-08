Volkswagen opens its VIRTUAL Motor Show stand for Geneva – from new Golf to ID EVs

The Geneva Motor Show may have been cancelled, but Volkswagen has created a virtual brand show stand to view and interact with their cars.

As we know, the 2020 Geneva Motor Show was cancelled as the Covid-19 outbreak gathered pace, and car makers’ plans to deliver new product to an eager public were wrecked.

Of course, all the reveals that should have been at Geneva have since been done online, but Volkswagen has decided to go a step further and created a virtual VW stand online.

All that VW had planned for the Geneva Motor Show is on view in the virtual booth, all digitally processed for a 360° experience to give a three-dimensional experience.

VW’s latest offerings on view include the Touareg R, electric ID.3 and the latest versions of the new Mk8 Golf to arrive – the GTI, GTD and GTE.

You get a guided tour through the offerings, but you can pause and play with colours and wheel options and other interactive features.

Jurgen Stackmann, VW’s sales and Marketing man, said:

I am pleased that our marketing team has succeeded in making our booth available to all visitors despite the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show. Virtually, they can experience our team’s attention to detail in the presentation of this show and our product highlights. Once again, this demonstrates that special situations call for special solutions. We are convinced that we will be able to reach even more people in future through virtual show visits in addition to the real presentation of vehicles.

You can go and play yourself with VW’s virtual Geneva Motor Show stand, and you might have to get used to this sort of presentation as Herr Stackman’s comments about greater reach probably don’t auger well for the future of physical motor shows.