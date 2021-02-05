Volkswagen plan to sell MORE than 100,000 electric ID.4 this year

The electric Volkswagen ID.4 – VW’s new electric SUV – will sell more than 100,000 in 2021 according to VW’s Board Member for Sales Klaus Zellmer.

It’s only a bit over a week since the electric Volkswagen ID.4 went on sale in the UK as VW’s SUV take on the underpinnings of the already available ID.3, with first models due to arrive with customers in March.

But so confident are VW that the ID.4 is exactly the EV the market wants, they’re happy to declare they will sell more than 100,000 this year, despite sales in the US not coming on stream until later this year.

But having already seen the ID.3 become the biggest-selling EV in parts of Europe, the ID.4 with its on-trend SUV shape does promise to be more appealing for the market.

At the moment you can only buy an ID.4 First Edition with 77kWh battery and 300-mile plus range – costing from £37,800 (with PiCG) – but more models are on the way.

Those models will be both cheaper and with smaller batteries, but also more expensive and more powerful, so the net for prospective buyers will grow, including a Volkswagen ID.4 GTX with over 300bhp and 4WD, and an ID.4 Coupe.

All of which will give VW not only a fighting chance of flogging more than 100k ID.4s this year, but even more going forward.