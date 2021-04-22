Volkswagen Polo FACELIFT adds a touch more Golf and tech upgrades

The Volkswagen Polo get a facelift for 2021, with design tweaks adding Golf looks and extra technology including standard LED lights.

It’s four years since the current Volkswagen Polo arrived, bringing with it looks that were closer to the VW Golf and a jump in size to make it more appealing, and more grown-up.

Now it’s time for a facelift for the VW Polo, and it’s no surprise that the standard facelift fodder is implemented and there are tweaks to follow where the Mk8 Golf has led.

Key to bringing the new Polo in line with the Golf – and, to a lesser degree, the ID family of EVs – is a new lighting strip between the headlights, headlights which are now LED as standard and ‘posh’ LED – IQ. Light matrix in VW-speak – if you spend enough.

Other tweaks include the de rigueur new bumpers front and back, LED lights at the back too, some new alloys, and the latest family signage on the, tweaked, tailgate.

Inside there’s VW’s latest infotainment with 6.5″ screen (9.2″ if you pay more), 8.0″ (10″ option) digital instruments and new steering wheel.

Tech updates include VW Travel Assist (as an option – Lane Keep Assist is standard) which delivers Adaptive Cruise and Lane Keep Assist to give a degree of autonomous driving.

Engine options are 79bhp and 108bhp versions of the familiar 1.0 litre three-pot, and trim options will be Life, Style and R-Line. A new Polo GTI will be offered, but not until 2022.

The facelifted VW Polo will go on sale later in the year,