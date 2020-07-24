Volkswagen Polo, T-Cross and T-Roc UNITED Models – added goodies to get you buying

Volkswagen launches United Edition models of the Polo, T-Cross and T-Roc, delivering added equipment, styling tweaks and added value.

New cars haven’t been exactly flying out of showrooms in the last few months, and despite dealers now open for business again there’s a lot of ground to be made up.

One way to do that, Volkswagen hopes, is by delivering a value-added range of models with extra goodies at better price points. So say hello to the United Edition models of the Polo, T-Cross and T-Roc.

Based on the SE trim of the T-Cross and T-Roc, and the Match trim on the Polo, the United models get the same basic spec but with the addition of ‘United’ badges and sill protectors, 15″-17″ Dublin alloys (depending on model), Voice Control and Winter Pack, with the T-Roc and T-Cross adding heated washers and the Polo an 8″ infotainment touchscreen and Light and Sight Pack. All models get grey/blue fabric interior, stainless steel pedals and decorative inserts.

Also in the mix is Privacy glass for the T-Cross and T-Roc, parking sensors for the T-Cross and puddle lights for the T-Roc, and the choice of two petrol engines with manual or 7-speed DSG.

Prices for the Polo United start at £17,350, the T-Cross from £20,410 and the T-Roc from £23,550, prices that represent a saving of up to £1,760 on the added kit.