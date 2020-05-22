Volkswagen T-Roc Black Edition adds a dose of Blackness to the T-Roc for added showroom appeal

The Volkswagen T-Roc Black Edition is a limited-run T-Roc offering styling and equipment extras to add showroom appeal to the T-Roc. Costs from £23,750.

It’s getting on for three years since the VW T-Roc arrived as VW looked for a piece of the Nissan Qashqai’s market, and it’s been rather successful and grown in to a little family range in the process.

Even before the T-Roc went on sale in the UK, VW announced they were tripling production to meet the unexpected demand, and that demand has continued to be fuelled by the arrival of the R-Line treatment, a proper T-Roc R and even a T-Roc Cabriolet.

Now VW has decided it’s time to throw an industry favourite ploy at the T-Roc – the Black Edition – to tempt buyers in to showrooms with the promise of cosmetic improvements and equipment upgrades at a bargain price.

The VW T-Roc Black Edition is based on the T-Roc SE and, unsurprisingly, goes heavy on the black, with grille, mirrors, roof rails and tail pipes all moving to the dark side, privacy glass and 18″ Arlo Black alloys.

Inside doesn’t escape the black either, with Piano Black dash, black roof lining, black leather steering wheel and gear shift, ambient lighting (it’s not black) and a bit of grey stitching to break up the black.

You can only have the T-Roc Black Edition in FWD, but you do have the choice of 1.0 and 1.5 litre petrol and 1.6 and 2.0 litre diesels.

VW say the T-Roc Black Edition delivers £2,000 of additional kit for a ‘small’ step up in price.