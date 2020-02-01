Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet goes on sale in the UK – but will anyone buy VW’s drop-top SUV?

The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet, revealed in production guise last year, goes on sale in the UK with prices starting at £26,750.

The market for convertible SUVs isn’t one that exactly sets sales charts alive, although there have been a couple of efforts to get buyers to opt for a wind in the hair experience in an SUV.

Nissan had a bash with the Murano Convertible and, more recently, Land Rover had a crack with the Evoque Convertible too. And they sold some, to be fair, but never shed-loads and, in the flesh, they look incongruous and awkward, losing all that makes an SUV an SUV in the process of becoming a convertible and rendering them…pointless.

But that’s not stopping Volkswagen going the same route with the VW T-Roc Cabriolet, and it’s now on sale in the UK.

The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet was revealed last summer as VW announced its production, and now it’s time to see if anyone actually wants to look like a pint-sized dictator sat in the back of a jacked-up compact crossover.

Carrying forward the mantle for VW Convertibles from far more desirable models – like the VW Golf Convertible – the T-Roc Convertible options kick off with the Design trim level (from £26,750) with 113bhp 1.0 litre engine and standard kit including Sat Nav, Climate, Adaptive Cruise and Front assist.

Move up to the T-Roc Convertible R-Line (from £31,920) and you get 19″ alloys, digital instruments, LED headlights, Sports Seats a body kit and sports suspension. Yes, really.

If you want to spend more then you can also option the T-Roc with the 1.5 litre petrol with 148bhp, with the choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch ‘box.

The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet is now on sale at VW’s UK showrooms, but if you’re minded to rush off to your local dealer be careful of the stampede of prospective buyers.