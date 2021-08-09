Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid – VW’s plug-in Hybrid Tiguan – now on sale

The new Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid (PHEV) goes on sale in the UK promising 30 miles of EV range and prices starting from £35,515.

It’s more than a year since VW topped off the facelifted Tiguan with a Tiguan R, but it’s taken all this time for the plug-in version of the facelifted Tiguan – the Tiguan eHybrid – to actually go on sale. But now it has, and it costs from £35,515.

That £35,515 gets you into the entry-level Life model which comes with CLimate, Adaptive Cruise, Parking Sensors, Discover Media Nav with 8″ touchscreen, and IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, with Elegance trim (from £37,780) adding a heated steering wheel, powered tailgate, 10.25″ Cockpit Pro instruments, parking camera and rear traffic alert.

If you want a bit of ‘Sporty’with your Tiguan plug-in, then the Tiguan R-Line eHybrid (from £38,120) gives you butch bumpers front and back, roof spoiler, wheel arch extensions and 20″ black alloys.

Whichever tr4im level you opt for, you get the same plug-in hybrid powertrain – borrowed from the Golf – which means a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine mated to an electric motor to deliver a total of 242bhp and good for 0-62mph in 7.5 seconds.

Officially, that means CO2 emissions of as little as 38g/km and economy of up to 176.6mpg, with an EV range of up to 30 miles. In the real world, all that depends on plugging in every day and not travelling too far.

VW UK’s Nick O’Neill said:

Our latest plug-in hybrid brings a fleet-friendly 11-13% BIK taxation rate (depending on specification) and low running costs to its long list of skills and attributes. It’s not just fleet managers and company car drivers who will love the Tiguan eHybrid though – the family-friendly Tiguan is up for almost any challenge life can throw at it, and now there’s the flexibility of local trips with zero-tailpipe-emissions to add to the list.