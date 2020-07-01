Volkswagen Tiguan R ARRIVES to join the Golf R, Touareg R, T-Roc R and Arteon R

Volkswagen adds another performance ‘R’ model to its range with the arrival of the 316bhp VW Tiguan R delivering a proper performance edge to the Tiguan SUV.

It’s more than a year since we spied the Volkswagen Tiguan R blatting round the Nurburgring, but it’s finally arrived in production form – say hello to the new Volkswagen Tiguan R.

Joining VW’s ever-expanding range of ‘R’ performance models – Golf R, Touareg R, T-Roc R and Arteon R – the Tiguan R is part of a refreshed Tiguan line-up, the first proper changes since the current Tiguan arrived in 2016.

The Tiguan R uses the familiar 2.0 litre turbo you’ll find in the very recently revealed Arteon R, which means 316bhp sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch ‘box, complete with torque vectoring and Dynamic Chassis Control system.

Also arriving in the updated Tiguan is a plug-in hybrid version borrowed from the Golf PHEV with a 1.4 litre turbo petrol combined with electric motor for a total output of 242bhp and the promise of a 31-mile EV range.

Away from the arrival of the Tiguan R and Tiguan PHEV, the updates are quite minor and follow the usual facelift pattern of bigger grille, new bumpers, new LED lights and some tech upgrades including wireless Apple CarPlay, VW’s We Connect and bigger screens.

The new Volkswagen Tiguan – including the Tiguan R and Tiguan PHEV – go on sale later this year.