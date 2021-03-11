Volkswagen Touareg R Plug-in Hybrid on sale in the UK from £71,995

The new Volkswagen Touareg R Plug-in Hybrid is now on sale in the UK from £71,995, featuring a 28-mile EV range and 456bhp.

In the strange year we’ve had, you may have forgotten that over a year ago, before everything revolved around Covid, we had the debut of a new VW R model – the Volkswagen Touareg R Plug-in Hybrid.

Yes, despite VW’s headline act now being the roll-out of EVs, there’s still room for performance models – even performance versions of big old SUVs – but here, for the first time in an ‘R’ model, there’s electric help too with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The powertrain delivers 456bhp to all four wheels from a combination of a 3.0 litre turbo petrol and electric motor, delivering 0-62mph in 5.1 seconds, an EV range (officially) of 28 miles and the usual bonkers economy figures (94.2mpg).

The Tiguan R gets the same decent spec as other Touaregs but adds ‘Puglia’ leather, blue stitching and piping, Climate, heated sports steering wheel, Flappy Paddles and ambient lighting.

The Touareg R also gets air suspension, Park Assist, intelligent IQ. Light LED matrix headlights, 15″ infotainment and 12.3″ digital instruments.

Beyond that the Touareg R gets an ‘R’ look with beefed-up bumpers, gloss black diffuser at the back, 22″ ‘Estoril’ diamond-turned wheels and darkened taillights.

Prices for the Touareg R PHEV start at £71,995, and it’s now on sale at VW’s UK dealers. Although that’s as much as the very similar Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid.