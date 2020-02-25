Volkswagen Touareg R Plug-in HYBRID – VW’s ‘R’ goes PHEV

The new Volkswagen Touareg R is revealed ahead of a Geneva debut with a 456bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain promising performance and economy.

VW is going big on electrification (just in case you hadn’t realised) and that doesn’t just mean an endless stream of ID electric vehicles vying for your love, but electrification for ICE stuff too – including the performance ‘R’ models.

Yes, VW has turned to electrification for an R model for the first time with this, the new VW Touareg R, sporting a plug-in hybrid powertrain delivering 456bhp and 516lb/ft of torque, as much as the first generation Porsche Cayenne Turbo could muster.

That 456bhp is delivered with a 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine good for 336bhp and an electric motor – housed in the eight-speed auto ‘box so it can deliver to all four wheels, good for a further 134bhp and fed by a 14.1kWh battery nicking a bit of boot space.

VW aren’t giving official economy or performance figures yet, but expect the usual official three-figure economy claims and performance perhaps nudging under 5.0 seconds to 62mph. And it’ll tow up to 3.5 tonnes too, but it has to do without the four-wheel steering and active anti-roll suspension found on (more expensive) sister models, although it does get air suspension.

Cosmetic titivations include the ‘R’ Blue paint job, Black Exterior Pack, big tail pipes and VW’s new ‘R’ logo, with the interior getting a new steering wheel, innovision tech including 15″ touchscreen and 12″ digital instruments, Trailer Assist, leather and good Sound.

The new VW Touareg R will get its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show in a week or so, but you probably won’t be able to get your hands on one much before the end of the year. How much, you ask? VW aren’t saying yet, but probably over £70k.