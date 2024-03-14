Volkswagen ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer arrive to turn up VW’s electric performance dial

GTX models of the electric VW ID.3 and ID3 Tourer arrive with added sportiness and more power as VW plans an EV performance future.

How successful VW’s ID range of electric cars has been is a moot point; they’ve certainly sold a lot, but not enough to hit VW’s ambitions as private car buyers continue to shun EVs.

It could be argued that what VW needs is performance models to shine a glow on the rest of the EV range, and if that is the case then perhaps the arrival of the new VW ID.3 GTX – a sort of electric take on the VW Golf GTI, if you like – and the practical ID.7 GTX Tourer will boost sales across the rest of the ID.3 and ID.7 range.

Before you get too excited and start to think VW is going after the MG4 XPower with the ID.3 GTX, the power on offer is much more Golf competitive than properly quick, with a new electric motor delivering a useful, but not extreme, 282bhp and 402lb/ft of torque, with the GTX Performance model upping that to 322bhp and hitting 62mph in 5.6 seconds.

Tweaks under the skin include more precise steering, DCC on Performance models, a slightly bigger 79kWh battery promising range of up to 373 miles and 175kW DC charging.

Tweaks to the ID.7 Tourer to create the ID.7 GTX Tourer are similar, with it’s dual motor setup boosted to 335bhp powered by the same 86kWh battery as the regular Tourer.

Both GTX models get cosmetic teaks too with new bumpers, rear diffuser and black gloss trim, with unique alloys and sports seats with red stitching and VW’s latest infotainment.

No prices yet for either the ID.3 GTX or ID.7 GTX Tourer, but don’t be surprised if the ID.3 GTX nudges close to £50k and the ID.7 GTX north of £60k.