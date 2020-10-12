Volvo, BMW, Renault and more WILL hit EU average CO2 targets for 2020

A number of car makers, including Volvo, BMW, Renault and PSA, will hit EU average CO2 targets for 2020, avoiding fines.

You can’t have failed to notice that new electric and plug-in hybrid cars seem to roll out almost every day, and that’s because car makers are running scared of punitive fines if they fail to meet EU average fleet CO2 targets for 2020.

There is leeway this year for car makers who can count their least polluting cars twice and ignore the five per cent most polluting cars. And some car makers are bang on track to avoid fines, but others will find a brown envelope from the EU with a nasty bill at the end of the year.

According to research by Transport & Environment, the car makers which are on track include Volvo, BMW, PSA and Renault, with Renault having enough in hand to offer other car makers a ‘pooling’ of emissions to cut their average emissions too.

That pooling of emissions will allow FCA to escape penalties this year with their arrangement with Tesla, but Mercedes and Jaguar Land Rover are expected to be in trouble as is VW, despite the launch of the ID.3.

The expectation is that electric car sales un Europe ill be around a million in 2020, with that figure getting on for doubling in 2021.