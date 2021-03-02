Volvo C40 Recharge REVEALED as a ‘Lifestyle’ Coupe take on the XC40 Recharge

The Volvo C40 Recharge is revealed as Volvo’s second electric car, essentially a coupe ‘lifestyle’ take on the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Earlier today we reported Volvo will only sell electric cars by 2030, so more electric cars are needed to get the momentum towards that date moving, especially as, so far, Volvo only has the XC40 Recharge as a pure EV. But not any more.

But if you were expecting a move to deliver an electric XC60 or XC90 – or even a new electric XC20 – as the next EV move from Volvo, you may be a little underwhelmed to discover the new EV from Volvo is effectively an XC40 with a different roof, dubbed the Volvo C40 Recharge.

Yes, Volvo has taken the XC40 Recharge and given it the lifestyle treatment by sloping the roof down at the back to deliver a Coupe SUV.

Under the skin is still the same pair of electric motors for a 4WD 402bhp, 78kWh battery and 260-mile range, as well as the Google Android infotainment and with MacPherson struts at the front and a multi-link at the rear. Volvo say the C40 will offer a range of unique interior option colours and trims, and be a leather-free zone.

Henrik Green, Chief Technology Officer at Volvo Cars, said:

The C40 Recharge represents the future of Volvo and shows where we are going. It is fully electric, offered online only with a convenient care package and will be available for quick delivery. Getting a new Volvo was never this attractive.

The Volvo C40 Recharge will go in to production in the Autumn, and you can expect prices to nudge up from the XC40 Recharge’s already steep £50k plus.