Volvo C40 Recharge – Volvo’s ‘Coupe’ XC40 Recharge – on sale from £57,400

The Volvo C40 Recharge, Volvo’s ‘Coup’ take on the electric XC40 Recharge, goes on sale in the UK with prices starting from £57,400.

We do have to confess a real soft spot for Volvo’s cars, with every model from the XC40 to the XC90 – and yes, the 60 and 90 saloons and estates too – offering a real alternative to the German idea of ‘Premium’. But we do worry a bit about Volvo’s prices, especially the new EVs.

We’ve already had the XC40 Recharge arrive with its ‘First Edition’ model costing a rather large £60k (and prices starting at £53k), and now its ‘Lifestyle’ sibling – the new Volvo C30 – arriving with a roofline that really shouldn’t be part of SUV offerings, although most car makers now think it should, and prices starting at £57,400.

Just like the XC40 Recharge, the C40 Recharge comes with an electric motor on each axle, each good for 201bhp and a combined 402bhp, enough for 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds and an official range of 261 miles, as well as the very good Google Android infotainment.

Volvo’s Lex Kerssemakers said:

Our Volvo C40 Recharge is more than just a new car. It is our first ever electric-only model and represents a significant step in our plan to move online for the benefit of consumer convenience. It is, in short, a completely new take on a Volvo.

If you want a C40 recharge Volvo are now taking orders, although you won’t actually get your new car until early 2022.