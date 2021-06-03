Volvo C40 Recharge – Volvo’s ‘Coupe’ XC40 Recharge – on sale from £57,400

The Volvo C40 Recharge, Volvo’s ‘Coup’ take on the electric XC40 Recharge, goes on sale in the UK with prices starting from £57,400.
We do have to confess a real soft spot for Volvo’s cars, with every model from the XC40 to the XC90 – and yes, the 60 and 90 saloons and estates too – offering a real alternative to the German idea of ‘Premium’. But we do worry a bit about Volvo’s prices, especially the new EVs.
We’ve already had the XC40 Recharge arrive with its ‘First Edition’ model costing a rather large £60k (and prices starting at £53k), and now its ‘Lifestyle’ sibling – the new Volvo C30 – arriving with a roofline that really shouldn’t be part of SUV offerings, although most car makers now think it should, and prices starting at £57,400.
Just like the XC40 Recharge, the C40 Recharge comes with an electric motor on each axle, each good for 201bhp and a combined 402bhp, enough for 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds and an official range of 261 miles, as well as the very good Google Android infotainment.
Volvo’s Lex Kerssemakers said:
Our Volvo C40 Recharge is more than just a new car. It is our first ever electric-only model and represents a significant step in our plan to move online for the benefit of consumer convenience. It is, in short, a completely new take on a Volvo.
If you want a C40 recharge Volvo are now taking orders, although you won’t actually get your new car until early 2022.
Peter A. says
The pricing is becoming ridiculous for Volvo EVs, so what is Volvo going to sell the EV versions of the XC60 – £85,000? And EV version of the XC90 – £110,000? I own an XC90 now and I will not pay such a price for an EV even though I am looking forward to the new model next year.