Volvo decides to DUMP leather from its electric cars – starting with the C40 Recharge

Volvo is getting rid of leather in its electric cars – replacing it with sustainable materials – starting with the electric Volvo C40 Recharge.

The ultimate luxury in a car has always been the best of leather – even if it can be a bit of a nuisance in hot weather – but as the world goes woke it seems we have a new generation of car buyers who think leather is an evil we don’t need.

There is an argument in a climate context for not using leather in cars, as cattle, of all kinds, account for a big chunk of greenhouse gases, although where all this ends, and where businesses – from farming to power generation – end up is anyone’s guess.

Still, Volvo has decided they agree with the argument and are going to dump leather interiors from their electric cars, starting with the Volvo C40 Recharge. But, with Volvo heading all-electric, you eventually won’t find leather in any Volvo.

Instead of leather, Volvo is aiming for 25 per cent of the materials in cars to consist of recycled and bio-based content by 2025 and expects all its suppliers to use 100 per cent renewable energy too, with the leather replacement coming from bio-based and recycled sources – like PET bottles and Cork – which will debut in the next generation of Volvos.

Stuart Templar, Director of Global Sustainability at Volvo, said:

Being a progressive car maker means we need to address all areas of sustainability, not just CO 2 emissions. Responsible sourcing is an important part of that work, including respect for animal welfare. Going leather-free inside our pure electric cars is a good next step towards addressing this issue.

It’s probably time to grab a high-spec Volvo XC90 with full leather and a T8 powertrain before such options completely disappear – and keep it forever.