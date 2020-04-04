Volvo doubles down on Autonomous Driving by bringing development fully in-house

Volvo is ramping-up it autonomous driving technology development by bringing it fully in-house in advance of a Level 4 debut expected 2021.

Every car maker on the planet is developing partnerships with other companies, both car makers and tech companies, as the car industry moves at a speed never before seen, delving in to EVs and technology to support mobility. And Volvo is no different.

One of Volvo’s partnerships is with Autoliv – in a joint business called Zenuity – to develop Autonomous Driving technology to OEMs and co-developing base vehicles with for AD, which has been busy since 2017 pushing the boundaries of autonomous driving tech and driver assist tech. But it is no more, or won’t be from alter this year.

Volvo has decided to split the partnership, and are taking control of the Autonomous Driving development bit, and the driver assist development bit will be hived off to Veoneer, itself a spin-off from Autoliv. With us so far?

The bits of Zenuity that are currently based in Gotherburg and Shanghai will be transferred to a new company wholly owned by Volvo, and the bits of Zenuity that are in Germany and USA will be transferred to Veoneer.

Volvo’s new company will focus on the development of software for unsupervised autonomous drive software, which is expected to debut when Volvo’s new platform to underpin the 60 and 90 range – the SPA2 Platform – arrives next year.

Volvo boss Hakan Samuelsson said: