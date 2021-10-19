Volvo EV Range Assistant will ‘Optimise’ range of electric XC40 and C40 Recharge

Volvo is rolling out a new Range Assistant App via OTA for its electric XC40 Recharge to help optimise the electric range.

Just as the economy on an ICE car is impacted by temperature, use of accessories and driving style, so is the range of an electric car, although all can have a much bigger impact on an EV.

Now, with the electric Volvo XC40 Recharge out on the road – and the C40 recharge following soon – Volvo has decided it’s time for an App to get the very best out of the power the battery in your EV has, and is rolling it out with OTA updates to the XC40 Recharge this month.

The app delivers a clear and accurate indication of range remaining and real-time energy use, and is said to give drivers key factors which affect range.

Once embedded in the XC40 Recharge’s Android system, the App can adjust climate settings automatically to improve range, and Volvo is planning to improve the App with additional features coach drivers with recommendations on driving style and speed to maximise range.

Volvo’s Sanela Ibrovic said:

Through in-house development of software and over-the-air updates, we can constantly improve our cars and make sure that your electric Volvo stays fresh. The Range Assistant app is a great example of how quick development and deployment of new features can improve the Volvo customer experience every day.

The new Range assistant App will appear in your XC40 by the end of this month, and will already be installed on deliveries of the C40 Recharge when it arrives,