Volvo EX30 – Volvo’s new baby EV – TEASED on video

The Volvo EX30, Volvo’s new ‘baby’ electric SUV to sit below the XC40, teased on video ahead of a 7 June debut.

Volvo is keen to drive down the EV road as quickly as it can but, despite that, the only Volvo EVs you can get your hands on at the moment (waiting list permitting) is a pair of electric SUVs built on an ICE platform – the XC40 Recharge and its coupe sibling the C40 Recharge.

That said, there is another Volvo EV – the new Volvo EX90 – on the way but, although that debuted last year, it will be the end of the year before you can get one on your drive.

But as we learnt last year, Volvo has a new ‘baby’ electric SV in the works to sit below the 40 Series EVs, with Volvo confirming the arrival of the EX30 last year for 2023, and telling us a couple of months ago it will debut in June.

Now, with less than a month to go before the Volvo EX30 debuts on 7 June, Volvo arrives with the first proper tease to herald its arrival as a new entry-level Volvo EV in the hope of shifting the age of its buyer demographic down by a year or three.

Looking, as far as we can see, very like Volvo’s other SUVs with statement tail lights and a front end likely to be very similar to the EX90.

No details of the technical bits of the EX30 have been confirmed yet, but as it will sit on the same SEA Platform as the new Smart #1 we can probably expect a RWD model with around 270bhp and an AWD model with around 420bhp, and a 68kWh battery good for at least 250 miles of range.

Expect another tease or three ahead of the EX30’s debut.

Volvo EX30 Tease Video