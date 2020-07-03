Volvo extends FREE electricity offer for plug-in hybrids in the UK

Volvo has extended their free electricity offer for plug-in hybrid versions of the XC40, XC60, XC90, S60, V60, S90 and V90 models.

In many ways, plug-in hybrid cars are an over-complicated, and quite expensive, way to add a bit of electric help to cars, and EV anoraks will decry them as a pointless step.

But car makers are keen to push PHEVs on the car buying public because they’re an easier ‘sell’, cost less than a BEV and don’t frighten off the dinosaurs. Not only that, but thanks to the daft way economy and emissions are calculated on PHEVs, they do a great job of reducing fleet CO2 averages too and a useful reduction in BIK for business users.

But one of the biggest issues for PHEVs – and probably the reason they’re no longer entitled to the PiCG – is that owners, and business owners in particular, are prone to not bothering to plug in. Which is daft, but the car still works so why bother, seems to be the thought pattern.

So to try and get PHEV drivers to plug in, Volvo came up with the ‘Take Charge’ wheeze back in October last year, offering to pay for any electricity drivers buying a Volvo PHEV used for a year, in the hope they’d plug in more if the electricity was free, and when the year was up they’d be in the habit and carry on.

That offer was due to expire at the end of June, but Volvo has decided to extend the offer until the end of September. So if, post-Covid-19, you feel inclined to by a plug-in Volvo, you’ll be delighted to know you’ll still get the free electricity for another three months.