Volvo make charging your electric Recharge Volvo at Ionity more affordable – for a year

Volvo is delivering preferential rates for charging its EV Recharge models at Ionity’s rapid chargers in conjunction with Plugsurfing.

Perhaps the biggest obstacle to mass uptake of EVs – apart from the still too high prices – is the availability of proper rapid charging facilities being readily available and at sensible prices. And without having to ‘subscribe’ to endless schemes just to get access to a (rapid) plug.

Without that, many drivers will continue to see EVs as an expensive second car for local running around, rather than a viable alternative to an ICE car. But things are changing.

The Ionity network of rapid chargers is growing, and Gridserve is making strides to deliver charging at rates few EVs can yet take advantage of, but when more are rolled out the threat of range anxiety will be lifted.

But Ionity and Gridserve are different beasts, with Ionity owned by a group of car makers with vested interests, and Gridserve a standalone with a mission to deliver affordable rapid charging for all.

That means you can turn up, plug-in, and charge at a Gridserve station for as little as £0.24p/kWh, but if you want to do the same at Ionity you’ll be paying £0.69p/kWh. Which is a lot.

But the headline price for Ionity can be cut if you sign-up for ‘offers’ from car makers involved with Ionity – like BMW and MINI Charging – and get a reduced rate.

Now it’s Volvo’s turn to deliver ‘cheaper’ charging at Ionity by teaming up with Plugsurfing’s charging point App locator to deliver charging at £0.30/kWh, available for a year from July 1 to owners of new Recharge Volvo EVs.

Olivier Loedel, Volvo’s head of all things electric, said:

We are excited to offer our customers one of the most competitive prices for charging at Ionity, one of Europe’s largest public fast-charging networks. This collaboration is a first step in our global ambition to help our customers of Recharge cars travel quickly at a much lower charging cost, wherever they are.

Perhaps getting Ionity to charge all-comers the same £0.24/kWh Gridserve charge would help more?