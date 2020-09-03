Volvo P1800 Cyan – a VERY appealing P1800 Restomod

The Volvo P1800 Cyan is a restomod of the 1960s Volvo P1800 created by Cyan Racing (which was Polestar Racing) with a very modern update and performance.

More than a decade ago we revealed the Vox Volvo P1800, a hugely appealing restomod of the Saint’s car, built by a Koenigsegg engineer and fitted with a 4.4 litre Volvo V8 good for 550bhp. And it looked as good as any restomod you’ll find, from Singer’s 911 to Eagle’s E-Type Speedster.

Now it’s the turn of Cyan Racing, formerly Polestar Racing and with Volvo DNA running through its core, to deliver a Volvo P1800 restomod with the P1800 Cyan. And it looks every bit as good as the previously mentioned restomods.

Cyan say they wanted to create a P1800 they would have built in period – a period which saw the arrival not just of the P1800, but the Ferrari 250 GTO, Jaguar E-Type and Porsche 911 – although they’ve used very modern knowledge and parts to create their car.

You might have thought, in this Woke age, that Cyan would electrify the P1800. But they haven’t. Instead, they’ve fitted the same 2.0 litre four-pot Volvo they used in the Volvo S60 TC1 race car, here tuned to deliver 414bhp and 336lb/ft of torque, redlining at 7,700rpm and with linear power delivery despite the forced induction. All this in a car weighing under a tonne.

The power goes through a five-speed manual Holinger gearbox to the back wheels – via a limited-slip diff – with a big set of steel discs providing the stopping power, new Cyan-designed independent rear suspension replacing the live axle, a wider track, bigger wheels, and a body reinforced with carbon fibre and aluminium. And there’s no stability control, ABS or brake booster, so the drive is ‘Real’.

Cyan Racing say they are going to build the P1800 Cyan for clients. How many, or how much, they’re not saying. But expect a six-figure price tag. Plus the donor car.