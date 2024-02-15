Volvo P1800 GT by Cyan Racing – a practically perfect Restomod

Cyan Racing is back with a new version of their Volvo P1800 – The Volvo P1800 GT – promising a more road-focused experience.

The Volvo P1800 – perhaps still best known as Simon Templar’s car of choice in The Saint – is a timeless classic car with proportions that remain elegant and desirable more than 60 years after it arrived.

The elegant and timeless lines have also made the P1800 a perfect car for a Restomod, from the Vox Volvo P1800 back in 2009 to the Volvo P1800 by Cyan Racing in 2020.

Now, as the P1800 Restomod was clearly a success for Cyan Racing, they’re back with a new take on that car with the P1800 GT, a more road-focused take on the original Restomod.

The P1800 GT comes with fully adjustable suspension which is set up for “winding country roads and inspiring but comfortable long-distance driving”, and the same 2.0-litre four-pot turbo good for anything from 350bhp to 420bhp, depending on client wants, with five-speed manual ‘box.

The P1800 GT pictured above is the first client car and is finished in Metallic Green (not blue this time), with a plusher cabin with leather and cloth and extra sound deadening.

Christian Dahl, CEO of Cyan, said:

The new version highlights the versatility and almost endless tailoring options of the Volvo P1800 Cyan, adding another dimension to our interpretation of the original model. The joint journey of tailoring a car from start to finish with a client is a thoroughly rewarding process for the entire team, just as it is to see two further cars being shipped to the US.

No word on the price for the P1800 GT, but expect it to start the wrong side of £500k