Volvo recall 170,000 cars in the UK for seatbelt fault

Volvo is recalling 170,000 cars in the UK, and 2.2 million worldwide, to correct a fault with seatbelt fastenings which may cause problems.

If you want a safe car, Volvos are about as safe as you can get, even if some of the ‘Nanny’ systems irritate a bit it’s hard not to admire their commitment to safety.

That commitment isn’t a new ‘woke’ awakening either, but goes back to the invention of the three-point seat belt in 1959 by Volvo, which they refused to patent and gifeted to the world. And how many lives must that have saved?

So it must be a bit uncomfortable for Volvo to reveal they have a potential seat belt problem with a huge number of cars – 170k in the UK and 2.2 million worldwide – affected and all being recalled.

The problem is the fixed outside anchor for the front seatbelts which rises up at the side of the seat, covered in rubber and movable so you can plug your belt in.

But if you’ve been getting in the car with the socket bit of the belt getting bum-kissed as you get in, then, over time, it can weaken the anchor.

Volvo say they have no reported incidents, but despite that are recalling the S60, S60 Cross Country, V60, V60 Cross Country, XC60, V70, XC70 and S80 made from 2006 to 2018.

If you own one of these cars, don’t panic. Just make sure the seat belt plug end is upright against the back of the seat when you get in, and Volvo will be in touch soon to arrange a fix. Which is free.