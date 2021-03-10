Volvo S90 and V90 (but NOT XC90) now with Google Android Infotainment

Volvo has now rolled out their new Google Android Infotainment system to the S90 saloon and V90 estate, but not the XC90 SUV.

Car makers are striving to deliver more complex and integrated software systems in their cars to deliver the sort of infotainment experience we already enjoy on our Apple and Android-powered devices and, in the process, garner vast amounts of customer data.

But Volvo is taking a different route, eschewing the lust for customer data and putting their infotainment in the hands of proven experts in the field – Google – to deliver the very best in-car experience, admitting that they could never do in-house what Google can do for them, and that they’re much better at building excellent cars than excellent infotainment software.

We’ve already seen Volvo put the Google Android infotainment in the XC40 – and now the XC6 – but now it’s rolled out to the S90 and V90 too. But, probably because it’s about to be replaced with a new model, not to the XC90.

That means the S90 and V90 comes with Google Maps and Google Assistant – without having to connect your phone – and with the Digital Services Package – good for four years free – you’ll be bale to add Apps and more. You’ll also be able to perform more functions with voice thanks to Google Assistant – good for Volvo’s ‘Safety’ mantra. Also updated is Volvo’s ADAS system to improve stuff like cameras and radar sensors.