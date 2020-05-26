Volvo Valet Maintenance pick-up arrives in the UK – no more driving to your Volvo dealer for service

Volvo Valet Maintenance launches in the UK, allowing Volvo owners to book service and repair and have their cars collected, and returned, by Volvo dealers.

The Covid-19 outbreak has seen many car service specialists, both independent and main dealer, close up shop and furlough staff, although a number of independent garages have managed to stay open through the coronavirus mess even though they’ve struggled a bit with parts availability.

But those who have stayed open have had to find a new way to work, with many offering to collect cars for repair and service and deliver them back after, with a keen eye on distancing and hygiene.

Whether that service stays as we move out of lockdown remains to be seen, but Volvo has decided now is the time to launch Volvo Valet Maintenance – already up and running in the US – which offer Volvo owners a pick up and return service for all service, maintenance and repair needs. And it will continue even when Covid-19 is tamed.

As well as the pick up and return service, Volvo owners can also download an App which will allow them to track exactly where their car is whilst it’s away, and be kept up to date on the progress of the work.

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo UK MD, said: