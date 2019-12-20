Volvo will now come and CLEAN your car with new mobile valeting service

Volvo is launching a new mobile valeting service for Volvo owners with Volvo on Call, booking a clean car through a new App.

In what Volvo say is a first in Europe, they’re launching a new mobile car cleaning and valeting offering in conjunction with GoWashMyCar, using an App to book a car clean or valet wherever, and whenever, you want.

The current caveat is that to use the service and the App you’ll have to have a Volvo with Volvo on Call, and you’ll have to download the new App too. Oh, and for now, you’ll have to be inside the M25.

The package on offer includes a free car health check – tyre pressures, tread depth, coolant check, screenwash top-up and visual bodywork check – although it looks like prices are the same as using GoWashMyCar direct.

That means a basic clean will cost you from £22 and a mini valet from £39, which isn’t exactly as cheap as chips, but the convenience may be the decider for many, especially as the Volvo on Call gubbins will give the carwash bod one-time access to unlock and re-lock your car so you don’t even need to be there.

Mike Johnstone, Volvo’s Strategy man, said: