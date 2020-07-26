Volvo XC100 ELECTRIC Coupe SUV – heavy hints from Volvo it’s on its way

A range-topping electric SUV Coupe – probably the Volvo XC100 Recharge – looks set to arrive as Volvo looks to deliver new models to its electric range.

Ever since the new Volvo XC90 arrived some six years ago, we’ve expected Volvo to go beyond its core range to deliver more individual Volvo Coupe and Convertible models, with Volvo’s Peter Mertens confirming the plan just after the launch of the XC90.

But the last six years has seen Volvo renew its entire range with new 90 Series SUVs, Estates and Saloons, 60 Series SUVs, Estates and Saloons and the new 40 Series as just an SUV so far (although we will see a replacement for the V40 soon) rather than the addition of sexier models. But that now seems set to change.

Speaking to Auto Express this week, Volvo’s Senior VP of Design, Robin Page, said it was important that Volvo looked to the EV range of its new electric cars by making them as aerodynamic as possible, and that will mean SUVs with sleek coupe rooflines to eke every last mile of range.

That now looks to be getting close with the arrival of the next generation XC90 expected in 2021, sitting on a new SPA2 platform and coming with an EV powertrain. But, rather than the XC90 being the pinnacle of the Volvo range, you can expect it to be an electric Coupe SUV – the Volvo XC100 Recharge – rather than, as we reported first back in 2019, when it looked like the XC100 would be an even bigger take on the XC90.

But by May of this year we were pretty sure the Volvo XC100 Recharge SUV Coupe is the way Volvo are heading – as well as, we assume, coupe electric Versions for the 40 and 60 Series too.

Thanks to Robin Page, that looks to be confirmed.