Volvo XC100 Recharge looks set to be a range-topping ELECTRIC XC Coupe

When the next Volvo XC90 arrives in 2021, it will be topped-off by a range-topping XC100 model which will be an SUV Coupe – like the BMW X6.

It’s getting on for six years since the current Volvo XC90 arrived as the first major step in the transformation of Volvo under Geely’s ownership, and it’s still probably the pick of big, stylish, premium seven-seat SUVs.

But a new XC90 is on the way – probably in 2021, as long as the current Covid-19 issues don’t push it back – and it will be underpinned by a new platform – SPA2 – which is designed not just for ICE and Hybrid powertrains, but full electric too.

That means we will see a full electric XC90 as well as hybrid and plug-in hybrid petrol models, but, as we reported last year, the arrival of a range-topping Volvo XC100 too.

That report was based on information from the Swedish press and an interview with Volvo boss Hakan Samuelsson, and we assumed that the XC100 would be a bigger take on the XC90 to take aim at cars like the Mercedes GLS and Range Rover.

But it seems that may be wide of the mark, and instead of going bigger with the XC100, Volvo are planning to deliver the XC100 as the XC100 Recharge, a pure electric SUV Coupe in the mould of cars like the BMW X6, according to Motor Trend.

The XC100 won’t arrive until 2023, and when it does it will be a big style leader for Volvo, much more sybaritic than the XC90 and with an indulgent four-seat interior, just like the XC90 Excellence.

Interestingly, the XC100 sounds rather like the Volvo XC Coupe concept Volvo used (pictured above) to preview the current XC90.