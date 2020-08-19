Volvo XC40 DROPS diesel option – and the only pure ICE XC40s are now the petrol T2 and T3

The Volvo XC40 can no longer be bought in the UK with a diesel engine, with the only pure ICE models now available the XC40 T2 and T3 petrol.

We have moaned that Volvo’s nomenclature for its mild hybrid models is a bit odd, with a ‘B’ suffix replacing the previous ‘D’ for diesel and ‘T’ for petrol a bit confusing. But it looks like it won’t be confusing for long.

That’s because Volvo look to be on a mission to drop diesel engines as soon as possible, with the arrival of the Volvo S60 offering no diesel option and now the loss of all diesel engine options in the XC40 (although, perhaps oddly, the Volvo V60 Cross Country can only be had with a diesel engine).

The loss of diesel-engined XC40s means there is now only the T2 and T3 petrol XC40 available with a pure ICE option, with prices starting at £25,420 for the T2 FWD Manual.

That’s a pretty decent price for a premium SUV, but although you can also have a T3 from £29,720 too, things start to get more expensive from there as you venture in to the new mild hybrid petrols.

The entry-level XC40 B4 petrol will cost you from £32,760, but if you want an XC40 PHEV or XC40 Electric then you’re going to have to dig deeper.

It’ll cost you almost £40k for the XC40 Recharge PHEV, and if you want to go full electric then you’ll be forking out just a few pounds short of £60k.

We understand that diesel engines are out of favour, but dropping the diesel option for the XC40 will surely increase Volvo’s average CO2 emissions, rather than decrease it as they need to? And remove a sensible option for high-mileage drivers in the process.