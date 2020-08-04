Volvo XC40 passes 300,000 units as Volvo’s CMA Platform racks up 600,000

Volvo has built over 300,000 XC40s, and if you add in production from Lynk and Co and Polestar on the same CM Platform it’s over 600,000.

It’s actually 10 years this week since Geely bought Volvo from Ford and set about transforming Sweden’s finest in to a proper premium car maker to challenge the might of the Germans. And it’s been rather successful.

The starting point for the Volvo renaissance was the arrival of the new XC90 which succeeded in delivering everything existing XC90 owners wanted, and so much more to bring new buyers in to Volvo too.

Since then Volvo has extended the 90 Series range with the V90 and S90, delivered a new 60 Series range of XC60, V60 and S60 and a compact SUV with the XC40, the first Volvo built on Volvo’s compact CMA Platform and which will go on to underpin a new version of the V40 soon.

But the CMA Platform under the Volvo XC40 isn’t the only place you’ll find it, it also underpins the Lynk and Co range, as well as the new Polestar 2, and if you combine the 300,000 plus sales of the XC40 to the 300,000 plus sales of the Lynk and Co models you’ll find the CMA Platform already chasing past the 600,000 mark.

Volvo boss Hakan Samuelsson said:

We are incredibly proud of these sales figures for our CMA cars. We have had ten very successful years with Geely and we will continue to leverage the excellent partnerships we have created within the group to pave the way for further growth and synergies.

In the ten years since Geely bought Volvo, they’ve doubled revenue and increased operating profits nine-fold. Perhaps Tata could learn a thing or two from Geely about maintaining the growth of former PAG brands?