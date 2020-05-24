Volvo XC40 Recharge – All you need to know about Volvo’s ELECTRIC XC40 on video

Ahead of the Volvo XC40 Recharge – Volvo’s electric take on the XC40 – arriving in UK showrooms, Volvo tells you all you need to know in a new video.

The new Volvo XC40 Recharge – Volvo’s first proper electric car – is expected to start arriving in Volvo’s UK showrooms before the end of the year (although Covid-19 may push that back a bit), and it looks rather promising.

Offering all that the very good Volvo XC40 already delivers, Volvo has given the XC40 Recharge, or at least the launch model, a 75kWh battery pack and an electric motor good for 201bhp on each axle for a decent 0-62mph of 4.9 seconds and a range of almost 250 miles.

The launch model isn’t cheap – you’ll be paying £53,155 for the XC40 Recharge in the UK – but the current year’s BIK for company car drivers mean that even at a price £12k more than the XC40 Recharge PHEV it’s a no-brainer of a buy. But, for private buyers, almost any other XC40 makes more sense.

But ignoring the price – which is almost irrelevant to company car buyers – the XC40 Recharge has lots to offer, including a proper Google Android-based infotainment system which should work very well.

Now, to keep interest buzzing, Volvo has delivered a comprehensive video of the new XC40 Recharge (below), explaining all that’s on offer so you can decide if it’s the electric car you want it to be.

Which, if you’re a company car buyer, it very probably is.

Volvo XC40 Recharge Detail Video