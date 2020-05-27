Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 – Volvo’s ELECTRIC XC40 – now on sale in the UK

The Volvo XC40 Recharge – the BEV take on Volvo’s smallest SUV – is now on sale in the UK with prices from £53,155 and first customer deliveries in early 2021.

Covid-19 lockdown or not, Volvo has been quite busy getting the XC40 Recharge – that’s the electric version of the XC40 SUV – front and centre, including an XC40 Recharge video the other day detailing exactly what’s on offer for those willing to part with £53,155. Which is rather a lot – enough to get you in to Volvo’s flagship XC90 if you prefer. And, because the XC40 Recharge costs over £50k, there’s not even a taxpayer bribe to soften the blow a little.

Of course, it’s not news that the XC40 Recharge is quite pricey, as we noted when Volvo put it on sale in March in some markets, but now the XC40 Recharge is officially on sale in the UK too, although it’ll be in to 2021 before you can actually take delivery.

Available only in R-Design trim, the XC40 Recharge comes with a pair of 201bhp electric motors – one on each axle – which enable it to hustle to 62mph in 4.9 seconds, and if you don’t drive like your hair’s on fire all the time you should see a range of around 250 miles.

It’s all very appealing, although if you’re a private buyer it’s a lot of money for what it is. However, if you’re a business buyer with all the tax advantages lined up you’d be daft to buy any other Volvo at the moment.